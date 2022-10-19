Dame Dash says that he’s “worried” about Kanye West’s health, amid the Donda rapper’s recent erratic behavior in public. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder spoke about Ye’s recent controversies during an interview with Kick Game for their “Shopping for Sneakers” series.

“He’s my brother,” Dash began. “[We don’t talk] constantly – when he needs me and when I’m worried about him. What you think? I’m worried about him. N***a, can I ask you a question? Is he bipolar or not, did he tell you that? So if you checked off the boxes of bipolar, is he acting that? So then leave it at that.”

(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

He continued to suggest that people are concerned “about the wrong shit,” meaning that they’re too focused on what he’s been saying, rather than getting him the help he needs.

“If you know a man has a problem and you know he might be checking the boxes off for the symptoms of that problem, why do you judge him as if he doesn’t have a problem?” he explained. “It’s not logical.”

“Why you put the camera on him instead of sending him a prescription or a doctor or some therapist?” he added. “Let’s have some compassion for a man that may be not so well at that moment. If he told you transparently that he has a problem, respect it. How do you show you’re concerned? You start talking about the ways to help. Instead of asking about what’s wrong with [him], give [him] the cure. We all know the problem.”

West has come under fire for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt, making several anti-Semitic comments, saying that George Floyd was killed by fentanyl, and much more.

Check out Dame Dash’s full interview with Kick Game below.

