Funk Flex wants Meek Mill to check Kanye West over his recent appearance on Drink Champs, during which he claimed that George Floyd died of fentanyl use, rather than police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes.

“Meek, I wanna see you Meek,” Flex said on his radio show. “Not just Meek, I’m just using Meek ’cause he called Meek out. I wanna see artists stand by George Floyd and get to that social media.”

He continued: “You don’t even have to mention Kanye but you know why you don’t post that? Because you know that means you against Kanye without saying you’re against him, and you’re scared of him, or you wanna make money with him. And guess what, Kanye knows that.”

West had name-dropped Meek and Diddy specifically during the interview, calling them “fake hard n****s.”

“I don’t got no celebrity friends,” Ye said on the program. “Because when I was on TV on Instagram saying, ‘I don’t know where my child is,’ and ‘the Kardashians kidnapped my daughter in public,’ and ‘I didn’t have the address to my child,’ none of these n****s that want to say something now…as far as Meek Mills, Puff Daddy, all you fake hard n****s, f*ck you. You can’t shoot nobody anyway.”

Meek was one of the many voices to criticize West’s decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt. N.O.R.E. has since apologized for how he handled having West on the show.

Check out Funk Flex’s full comments on Kanye West’s Drink Champs interview below.

