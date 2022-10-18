It has been a hot topic over the weekend and leading into Monday (October 17), but Kanye West’s interview with Revolt’s famed series has been given the ax—sort of. Drink Champs reportedly amassed over 1 million views of their surprise sit-down with West and, as expected, the conversation became a global, viral moment on social media. Yet, West’s remarks were once again scrutinized as he reiterated his thoughts on the Jewish community and being anti-BLM.

This prompted the latest round of backlash, but it wasn’t only Ye who was taking hits. The public didn’t seem fond of how host Noreaga approached the conversation and later, he called into The Breakfast Club to apologize.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Revolt’s founder, has also been on the receiving end of call outs. He recently engaged in a back and forth with West who was unhappy after Diddy denounced Ye’s “White Lives Matter” advocacy.

Now, it is being reported that someone has taken down the interview amid outrage. People have stormed platforms to express their ire at Diddy for allowing the conversation to take place, especially on the heels of his scornful disagreement with West. It seems that although the Donda star’s incendiary comments were already controversial, it was West’s take on the death of George Floyd that pushed the public over the edge.

Diddy has yet to comment on the discussion. Read through a few reactions and check out Noreaga explaining himself on Hot 97 below.

Kanye got kicked off social media platforms for being antisemitic. Then a Black platform, @revolttv let him get on and spew more antiBlackness. Don’t say it’s not on you @diddy, get on code. The racism, lying, bigotry etc was careless, unnecessary and tacky as hell. https://t.co/jXYcIViIsu — ✨ (@roazonrd) October 16, 2022

The thing about Nore, Diddy, & drink champs is, you literally just saw LeBron company say there're not airing the donda son interview, to not allow his shitty rhetoric to be spread & on their platform.. Nore said fuck that he bout to "break the internet" smh — ChiLL 😎🕉 (@DaHomie_ChiLL) October 17, 2022

All Imma say is, if I'm George Floyd's family… I'm suing Drink Champs, Ye, Revolt, Diddy, and Diddy's 2 sons that are stuck in the 90's because this interview is nasty and DANGEROUS work. https://t.co/cD5LpNky99 — kasimmy (@ICEgawwd) October 16, 2022