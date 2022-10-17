N.O.R.E. shared an apology to the family of George Floyd following Kanye West’s recent comments on his podcast, Drink Champs. West had placed the blame for Floyd’s death on fentanyl rather than police officer Derek Chauvin having knelt on his neck for over nine minutes.

“I just wanna be honest, I support freedom of speech,” N.O.R.E. said. “I support anybody, you know, not being censored. But I do not support anybody being hurt. I did not realize that the George Floyd statements on my show was so hurtful. And you gotta realize, it was the first five minutes of the show When he walked in, he told my producer, he said that if he’ll stop filming, he’ll walk out.”

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

“I apologize to the George Floyd family,” he continued. “I apologize to anybody that was hurt by Kanye West’s comments.”

The apology comes after civil rights attorney Lee Merritt confirmed on Twitter that the family is considering a lawsuit against West.

“I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes,” West had said on the podcast. “They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

N.O.R.E. also addressed the backlash to the interview in a separate appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning, admitting that he regrets how he handled the situation.

Check out N.O.R.E.’s comments on The Breakfast Club and Hot 97 below.

