Boosie BadAzz slammed Kanye West on Twitter, Sunday, for his recent comments on George Floyd, which he made during an appearance on Drink Champs. West had claimed that Floyd died as a result of fentanyl use rather than as a result of police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nine minutes.

“Tryin to shit on GF N FUCK UP HIS GLORY SMH #really I THINK U ON FENTANYL,” Boosie wrote.

He added in another post: “@kanyewest THE HATRED YOU HAVE FOR BLACKS IS SAD. N they STILL SUPPORT YOUR C**N ASS. First Slavery was a choice, white lives matter, now George Floyd etc. N ITS SAD THAT BLACKS WITH A PLATFORM AINT TELLING U SHIT for ATTACKING OUR RACE LIKE U DO #WELLIAM U SICK FRFR”

“They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guys knew wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West claimed on Drink Champs, citing Candace Owens’ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.

In addition to being called out by Boosie, West could also face a lawsuit from the family of George Floyd. Their attorney, Lee Merritt, warned of their intent to do so on Sunday as well.

West has also come under fire in recent weeks for making antisemitic remarks, as well as wearing a shirt reading, “White Lives Matter.”

