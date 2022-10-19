It has been a wild few weeks in pop culture. Kanye West is known for his rants and surprise social media takeovers when he’s felt wronged, but his latest go-round has caused potential damage to his business partnerships. It seems that he has been attempting to quell some of those fires—flames that include comments about White Lives Matter advocacy, Black Lives Matter criticisms, and taking on the Jewish community.

He’s doubled and even tripled down on several of his controversial takes, including tweeting that he would go “Death Con 3” on the Jewish community.

BREAKING: I just finished an extraordinary, fiery, passionate, funny & shocking 2-hour interview with ⁦@kanyewest⁩ – in which he makes full apology for his anti-Semitic comments about ‘going death con 3 on Jewish people.’ First clips air on ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ tonight. pic.twitter.com/P84z5iXSg2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 19, 2022

The backlash has been palpable as a great divide has been drawn. There are those who have stood by West’s side and supported if not his comments, then his right to say them. In opposition, others believe that West should be condemned for his display, but in a new interview with Piers Morgan, Ye is apologizing for at least one remark—sort of.

“Hurt people hurt people – and I was hurt,” he said. Morgan wanted to know if he regretted his “Death Con” tweet, and West answered, “Absolutely not.” He was then asked if he was aware that his comments were racist.

BREAKING: George Floyd's family sues Kanye West for $250 million for saying that Floyd died from fentanyl overdose rather than being murdered when Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's throat.



West is in a bad position, as the murder of Floyd has been legally established. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 18, 2022

“Yes, that’s why I said it,” he stated. “I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down.” As the interview progressed, West would have a change of heart.

“I will say, I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the DEFCON… the confusion that I caused. I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I’m sorry for the families that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through.”

Check out the clip below.