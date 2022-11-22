The country of Israel has responded to Kanye West coming back to Twitter. The Donda rapper tweeted out “Shalom” following his return to the social media platform.

“We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative,” Israel’s official Twitter wrote in response to West.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Kanye West performs Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Twitter originally restricted Ye’s account following his threat to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” Elon Musk reinstated West’s account while welcoming back numerous other users, earlier this week.

West apologized for his comments while speaking with Piers Morgan back in October.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Death Con,” he said at the time. “I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I’d been through. And I used my platform where you say, ‘Hurt people, hurt people.’ And I was hurt.”

He continued: “I wanna say that it’s wrong to hold an apology hostage and I gotta let go of that and free myself of the trauma and say, ‘Look, I’m just gonna give it all up to God right now. And say to those families that are hurt I really wanna give you guys a big hug and I say I’m sorry for hurting you with my comments.”

Among the other accounts brought back by Musk was former President Donald Trump. While he’s back on the platform, Trump has yet to post anything. Instead, he plans to stay on his own site, Truth Social.

Check out Israel’s message for Kanye West below.

We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. pic.twitter.com/kkB5uVV7yf — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 21, 2022

