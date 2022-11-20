Kanye West returned to Twitter on Sunday to see if he has regained access to his account. The platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, welcomed back several banned celebrities the night before.

“Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” Ye wrote in a short post.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Twitter originally restricted West’s account following his threat to go “death [sic] con 3 on Jewish people.”

In restricting West’s account, the platform cited “a violation of Twitter’s policies.”

Instagram also suspended West for similar reasons, however, he has yet to return to that platform.

The most high-profile account Musk unbanned on Saturday was Donald Trump. Twitter banned the former President back in 2021 following the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Musk announced the reinstatement after conducting a poll that ended with 51.8% of users voting in favor of unbanning Trump.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted afterward.

Despite regaining access to his account, the former President says he will not be returning to Twitter.

“He did put up a poll and I hear it’s very overwhelming, very strong. But I have something called … it’s really fantastic: Truth Social,” Trump said at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas. “And Truth Social is through the roof. It’s doing phenomenally well. … I think engagement is much better than it is with Twitter.”

He added that he doesn’t “see any reason” to come back to Twitter. Trump also believes that the site has “a lot of problems.”

“Truth Social has taken the place for a lot of people and I don’t see them going back onto Twitter,” he said.

