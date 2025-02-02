Kanye West Shows Love To Elon Musk Much To The Chagrin Of Fans Everywhere

Kanye West is one of the most prolific tweeters in the history of the entire platform. Although Ye has taken large breaks from the social media website, whenever he comes back, it is a sight to behold. Oftentimes, he gets on Twitter when he something to promote. Whether that be a new album or a new clothing line. Each new Twitter rant is more unhinged than the last. Although that has always been par for the course with someone like Kanye.

Having said all of that, fans are currently concerned because the artist is now showcasing his love for Elon Musk. Musk has been embroiled in controversy as of late thanks to his Nazi salute and his role within the Donald Trump government. Of course, the Nazi stuff shouldn't be an issue with Ye given the fact that he has openly expressed his love for Adolf Hitler and the Nazi movement as a whole. While on X last night, Ye replied to a tweet from Elon, simply saying "Family 4 Life."

Read More: Kanye West Apologizes For Unhinged Tweet About Wanting To Sleep With Kamala Harris

Kanye West Is Back On The Elon Musk Train

This sparked a whole plethora of reactions online, with Kanye West fans showing their displeasure for Ye's renewed friendship with Musk. However, the fact that fans are even surprised by any of this is truly baffling. After all, Ye is known for being someone who puts himself in the room with controversial figures. For years, Kanye has expressed his love for Donald Trump and even in his rants last night, he professed his allegiance to the red hat. Nothing should ever surprise you when it comes to Ye.

Fans React To Ye's Love Of Elon

As it stands, Ye is promoting his new album Bully and there are all sorts of fears that the project is going to be seeped in AI slop. New snippets have fans accusing Kanye of using artificial intelligence and if that is the case, then his artistic peak is officially over. Although one could have made that argument after DONDA. Whatever the case may be, Ye has been unleashed.