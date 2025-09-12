Kanye West & Elon Musk Laugh About Kim Kardashian & Grimes In Bizarre Doc Footage

Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Mandatory Credit: Matt Detrich-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
In a clip from the upcoming "In Whose Name?" documentary, Kanye West shows Elon Musk around his "Donda 2" listening party set-up.

In Whose Name? comes out in select theaters on September 19, a look at the turbulent past few years of Kanye West. In a new clip from the documentary caught by GoodA**Sub on Twitter, he has a bizarre interaction with Elon Musk that sees both moguls speak on their respective relationship splits.

Furthermore, the scene shows Ye greeting the tech tycoon when he arrived at what looks to be the Donda 2 listening party from 2022 in Miami, given the Chicago artist's outfit. Elon thanks Kanye for inviting him and spoke highly of the experience and production. Then, the latter took the former to a blank room that is "an idea of a bedroom," and they lay down on the large, pillowy bed in the middle.

However, the most notable part of this clip is when Elon Musk brings up Kanye West's divorce from the mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian. "So are you and Kim, like, off and on or something? Or, I don't know, it's hard to tell," he said with a laugh. Ye didn't seem to respond much beyond a groan.

"Claire and I, Grimes, we're sort of..." Musk remarked, referring to their semi-separation in 2021 and the turbulent dynamic they have since faced. She sued Elon for parental rights to their children in 2023.

Kanye West Documentary

"You know, in the same text stream, she's like, 'I love you,' and then, like, you know, a day later, like 'I hate you' *laughs*," he told Kanye. "And what do you do?" Ye asked. "And you probably know, exactly, and I'm like, 'Woah, uh, okay.' Uh, yeah, exactly," Musk responded with a laugh.

"I don't have the answers, like – Answers to everything except for that," the Yeezy mogul remarked. Then, footage played of various folks meeting Elon Musk as audio played of a news report on Ye's "richest Black man in U.S. history" status and his divorce and assets battle with Kim Kardashian.

While Kanye West and Elon Musk's relationship has always been bizarre, it's even odder to see it in this closed setting. We'll see what else In Whose Name? shows.

