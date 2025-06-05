Kanye West Begs Elon Musk & Donald Trump To Stop Fighting

President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West exit an elevator and walk into the lobby at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Elon Musk has been at odds with Donald Trump in response to the President's newly proposed domestic spending bill.

Kanye West weighed in on Elon Musk and Donald Trump's ongoing feud by pleading with the two to put an end to the beef. "Broooos please noooooo," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) with a hugging emoji. "We love you both so much." The former allies have been exchanging insults as rumors about a rift between the two of them have reached a boiling point.

“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump recently told reporters in the Oval Office according to CNN. He added that he's “very disappointed” in the billionaire. In response to the revelation, Musk has been firing back on his X (formerly Twitter) platform. “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk said in one post.

As the rant continued, Musk eventually dropped a bombshell. "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" he wrote.

Kanye West has been a longtime supporter of Donald Trump. After the president commuted Larry Hoover's federal sentence, Ye wrote on X: "F**k anybody who don't love Trump. You're dumb." He's also spoken publicly about his support for Musk on several occasions and constantly uses his social media platform.

Why Are Elon Musk & Donald Trump Fighting?

As for why Elon Musk is at odds with Donald Trump, he has been vocally opposed to the President's new domestic agenda bill, which he has labeled a “disgusting abomination.” Specifically, he feels the bill will increase the federal deficit. Trump, on the other hand, suggests Musk is mad about the removal of a tax credit meant to incentivize electric vehicle purchases. The Senate is currently considering the bill after it already passed the House of Representatives.

Musk was an ardent supporter of Donald Trump throughout the 2024 Presidential Election. He ended up ranking as the largest publicly disclosed donor in last year’s federal elections, according to CNN. The support ended up helping him land a position leading the Department of Government Efficiency. He recently stepped down from the role.

