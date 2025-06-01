Kanye West has spent the better part of the last decade turning his controversies into his commonalities. These days, it's more surprising when Ye comes through with a more measured and calm statement rather than some incendiary remark.

This time around, he tweeted a staunchly critical message towards anyone who doesn't "love" the United States' convicted current president, Donald Trump. As caught by No Jumper on the social media platform, it seems like he is as supportive as ever of his former 2020 campaign rival.

"F**k anybody who don't love Trump," Kanye West said of Donald Trump. "You're dumb." Previously, he thanked the New York native for commuting the federal sentence of Larry Hoover. To be clear, Hoover remains in prison for his Illinois state sentence.

"Thank you Drake for helping to bring Larry Hoover home," Ye wrote on Twitter. "WORDS CAN'T EXPRESS MY GRATITUDE FOR OUR DEVOTED PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP FOR FREEING LARRY HOOVER," he tweeted in another post.

For those unaware, the Chicago artist is referring to the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert he held with the 6ix God back in 2021 in Los Angeles. This followed the two MCs' intense beef in the Donda and Certified Lover Boy era.

Larry Hoover Pardon

These days, though, it seems like Kanye West and Drake are much more cordial. At least, that's what Ye wants us to believe, as he landed on supporting Drizzy after flip-flopping amid the Kendrick Lamar battle. As for the Toronto superstar, he hasn't really done much on his end to indicate he wants to make amends with the Yeezy mogul.

After all, The Boy was the one who dismissed the 2021 hatchet burial with Ye in his 2022 Her Loss cut "Circo Loco" with 21 Savage. Maybe, if Drake hypothetically opposes Kanye West's favorite president Donald Trump, then the G.O.O.D. Music boss would have some tough opinions to choose between.