Kanye West Fans Demand For "Ye" Twitter User To Hand Over His Account

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 741 Views
Kanye West Fans Ye Twitter User Hand Over Account Hip Hop News
Kanye West at Seaholm Power Plant at SXSW 2011. © Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West wants to change his Twitter handle from @kanyewest to @ye, and he can't do that until a Twitter user leaves the platform.

Whether you call him Ye or Kanye West, you have probably heard of the Chicago artist's insistence on the former, especially in the past few years. As it turns out, this decision is now putting a random Twitter account at risk simply for their handle.

According to an AllHipHop report, the Yeezy mogul took to Twitter on Sunday (June 1) to announce he wants to reflect this change in his Twitter "@." "Ima finally stop using the @kanyewest twitter cause my name is Ye. Gonna start a ye account and it is what it is," he tweeted.

The reason why Kanye can't do this is because another Twitter user already goes by @ye, and Kanye actually followed him in order to emphasize his efforts. For the record, he's also following Sneako, Nick Fuentes, and Donda Sports as his only four follows. As for followers, those total 33.2 million at press time.

If you look at @ye's most recent post on Twitter, you will see many Kanye West fans referencing this. Some messages are in jest, others earnestly encouraged him to take money for the handle, and a few referenced potential threats from Ye's team or made threats themselves.

Kanye West Larry Hoover
Kanye West Ye Twitter
Screenshot via Twitter @kanyewest

Kanye officially changed his legal name to Ye in October of 2021 about three years after he initially made his wishes clear. This coincided with the launch of his 2018 album ye and a tweet declaring his new name. Whether for SEO reasons, force of habit, animosity, or intentional suppression, the name change hasn't generally stuck around.

However, for Kanye West's recent music, he has been able to drop new releases under the Ye name on streaming platforms. Some of those tracks and albums don't last long on official channels, though, whether for release issues or for Kanye West's constant controversies.

We will see whether or not we will see a new Twitter account emerge from this debacle. As innocuous as it might seem to many, this is nobody's name to care about but Kanye's. So if it's that deep for him, we wonder if the current @ye account holder will address this.

Elsewhere, Ye celebrated Donald Trump's commutation of Larry Hoover's federal sentence. While Hoover remains in prison for his Illinois state sentence, this is an issue Ye has been passionate about for years.

