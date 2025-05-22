Kanye West Claims He Is Officially Done With Antisemitism

Over the past three years, Kanye West has gone on numerous Antisemitic rants. Overall, it all started back in 2022 when he began to praise Adolf Hitler. Furthermore, he was associating with Alt-Right figures and would continuously say outrageous things about Jewish people.

At the time, Ye claimed that he was simply doing this to get out of his deal with Adidas. However, once Adidas dropped him, he continued with the Antisemitism. Even in 2025, Ye is still attacking the Jewish community. Songs like "WW3" and "Heil Hitler" are very clear examples of Antisemitism, and fans have had enough.

Well, on Wednesday night, Ye seemingly had a change of heart. We say this because he took to X with a series of Tweets about his newfound mentality. He claims to have gotten a Facetime call from his kids that changed everything for him.

"I am done with antisemitism," he tweeted. "I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I've caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain."

Kanye West Antisemitism

This was not the Twitter rant fans were expecting last night. If you remember, Playboi Carti called out Kanye West for allegedly stealing his song with NBA YoungBoy. Carti called Ye "lil bra" and this had some thinking that West would crash out on social media.

Instead, he has opted to take the high road. He is vowing to better himself and one has to wonder if he really intends on doing that. After all, he claimed he was done with Antisemitism years ago after watching a movie starring Jonah Hill.

One has to wonder what is next for Ye, at this point. In the eyes of fans, his legacy has taken permanent damage with his antics over the last few years. If you were to ask some of his biggest fans, they would say his last real album was 2021's DONDA.

Having said that, fans just want Ye to be happy and they want him to be healthy.