Kanye West's South Korea Listening Party Abruptly Canceled Over His Nonstop Controversies

The drama comes after Kanye West released a controversial single from his "Cuck" album titled, "Heil Hitler."

Kanye West's listening party event in South Korea has been canceled due to "recent controversy" surrounding him, South Korean e-commerce company Coupang said in a statement obtained by Reuters. Coupang made the announcement with the ticket vender, Interpark, but neither specified the controversies to which they were referring. The show was going to be held on May 31.

"We would like to inform you that the 'YE Korea Concert' scheduled for Saturday, May 31st has been inevitably canceled due to the recent controversy surrounding singer Kanye West (YE)," they wrote. "Additionally, sales of Yeezy brand MD products will also be discontinued starting at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 19. We ask for your generous understanding as we wait for the performance, we will provide refund information individually to ticket purchasers. We will come back with new performances that will bring joy and excitement to our customers in the future. Thank you."

West has been wrapped up in numerous controversies as of late. One in particular involves the backlash to his latest single, “Heil Hitler.” On the song, he raps about being a Nazi and allegedly not being able to see his children with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West Album Leak

The bad news for Kanye West doesn't end with the South Korea cancelation. Over the weekend, hackers leaked his entire Cuck album in retaliation for his rampant antisemitism. “F*ck Nazis. 50-year-old loser promoting fascism and hate speech. All proceeds from this groupbuy were donated to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum," they wrote while sharing the project, as caught by HipHopDX.

West seemingly referenced the cancelation of his South Korea show while addressing the leak on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote: "Somebody got a drive and threw it on YouTube and said this is CUCK. What I love about getting blocked on DSPs and having songs leaked and shows cancelled is… It proves everything I’m saying and why I’m saying."

