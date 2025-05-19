Mike Myers & SNL Recreate The Infamous Kanye West Hurricane Katrina Statement On 20th Anniversary

NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kanye West is known for his outspoken demeanor and controversial commentary. He once said slavery is a choice.

Kanye West has sparked controversial moments for over 20 years now.

The infamous Hurricane Katrina statement addressed to former President Bush is one of the mogul's most memorable incidents ever. Mike Myers re-enacts the moment with Kenan Thompson on this week's episode of Saturday Night Live.

Titled “Mike Myers Elevator Ride,” the skit kicks off with Myers stepping in alongside Scarlett Johansson and SNL’s Marcello Hernandez. Everything cool—until Ye pulls up, mid-rant about Spotify yanking his new joint “Cousins.”

Kenan Thompson plays Ye with that deadpan swagger. Myers clocks him and freezes. “Oh my God, is that Kanye West?” he whispers, as Johansson dips out. Now it’s just Myers and Ye, face to face. “Don’t leave me in here with him,” Myers begs.

What follows is pure chaos. Ye quickly brings up that 2005 telethon moment where he blasted Bush on live TV.

“You had to stand there lookin’ stupid,” Thompson’s Ye smirks. Myers tries to keep it cool, asking what Ye’s been up to. The reply? “I’m in the KKK now.” No hesitation.

Kanye West Hurricane Katrina

Then it gets weirder. Ye starts talking fatherhood, then flips the convo to Diddy’s sex trafficking case.

“This Diddy stuff’s crazy, right?” he says. “You think you know a dude, then boom—monster.”

Myers tries to ask Ye what happened to him, but backs off quick when Ye stares him down. Then comes a sketchy question about Myers’ last name being Jewish.

The elevator glitches, Ye pulls out a nitrous canister, takes a hit, and laughs like a villain. When the doors open, Myers bolts like his life depends on it.

The whole bit is a satire remix—calling out how fast public perception flips when legends fall. It’s comedy, but it hits a nerve too.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny came through with heat. He rocked “NUEVAYoL” and “PERFuMITO NUEVO” from Debí Tirar Más Fotos, bringing smooth vibes to balance out the madness.

Kanye West has not reacted to Mike Myers skit at press time. Ye has guest appreaed on a variety of popular livestreams with sneak previews of his upcoming albums.

