DJ Akademiks is one of the biggest Kanye West fans right now, whether for their controversial interview stream or because he just really rocks with Ye. No matter what stance you assume, it's clear that Ak will continue to support the Yeezy mogul and tease what he's working on next.

Recently, the reporter and streamer caught up with DJ Vlad on VladTV. In their interview, as caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, the former said there's something big on the way. He didn't go into much detail about what exactly Kanye is allegedly working on. But it should be enough to excite the hardcore fans.

"I've heard what the next thing is... You're not thinking big enough," DJ Akademiks told DJ Vlad concerning Kanye West. "I'll tell you off camera. You're not thinking big enough. I can't believe you said [sex change]. No, I heard this yesterday. I heard this yesterday, but it was an off camera conversation around some of the guys he's around that kind of came to me. In case he wants to do it, I don't want to be the person who announced it that f**ks it up. If there was, like, a blurb that comes across saying that's a rumor, everybody would be in Spain. Everybody!"

We will see if this means a concert, some other form of live event, or a musical offering down the line. Kanye West was recently in Spain with his wife Bianca Censori, and it seems like they're still over there. Of course, whatever he ends up doing will probably stir up its fair share of controversy.

Speaking of which, Ye ruffled a lot of feathers for proclaiming his support for Diddy amid his federal criminal trial. He even went so far as to drag Cassie through the mud, one of Sean Combs' alleged victims who testified this week.

We'll see if DJ Akademiks and Kanye West link up again or if this big plan actually pans out. Considering the chaotic 2025 the latter drummed up so far, this could be anything. Hopefully it doesn't rank as abhorrently as other moves.