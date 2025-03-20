Kanye West Demands Cassie "Shut The F*ck Up" About Diddy Allegations

Kanye West might be having the biggest public meltdown in celebrity history. The rapper has crossed so many lines and made so many outlandish statements that it can get numbing to sift through them all. If you name an artist he's worked with, you will find a tweet insulting them. Kanye West decided to double down on the unprovoked attacks Wednesday evening. The rapper heaped praise on Diddy, which he has been doing, but he also threw some harsh remarks Cassie's way. Once more, West has made himself the bully in a situation that didn't call for his involvement.

Kanye West previously claimed that Cassie extorted Diddy, and did not actually suffer abuse at the hands of the Bad Boy mogul. Nevermind the fact that the world has video evidence of the singer being attacked in a hotel lobby. Cassie took a page out of Playboi Carti's book, however, and reposted a tweet that read: "Ye STFU." Kanye West did not appreciate it. "CASSIE YOU SHUT THE F*CK UP," West tweeted. "YOU CAME TO EXTORT THE N**GA DIAGIO PUT OUT A TEN YEAR OLD TAPE TO MAKE THE PUBLIC FOCUS ON THAT." The rapper then claimed he's team Diddy because he too has dealt with "extortion." "I RIDE WITH DIDDY," he added. "CAUSE THATS EXACTLY WHAT ADIDAS TRIED TO DO TO ME."

Are Kanye West And Diddy Friends?

Kanye West's Diddy support has been a recent development. That said, it has been one of the core tenants of his latest era. The rapper has been supportive of Nazis, critical of Kendrick Lamar, and pro-Diddy, in what amounts to one of the most confounding worldviews in recent celebrity memory. West circles back on Diddy whenever the well runs dry with regard to other rappers. He can only attack the likes of Playboi Carti or Drake for so long before he reverts to Diddy defending. Not that it hasn't been appreciated by the Bad Boy founder.