Kanye West Shares Long, Heartbreaking List Of People Who "Betrayed" Him

Kanye West is hurting, and lashing out against loved ones. The rapper has spent the week seemingly saying anything he can to elicit a response from peers and fans. He's threatened violence against other rappers, and mocked the children of those he once considered friends. The list of targets got so long, in fact, that Kanye West decided to compile them. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal a tally of all who have "betrayed" him over the years. At least, in his eyes.

Some of the names on the list are unsurprising. Kanye West has been vocal about the fallings out he's had with artists like Common, John Legend, and Pusha T. He worked with these men during crucial times in his career, but now considers them to be enemies. The same goes for superstar proteges like Kid Cudi, Big Sean and Travis Scott. Despite helping put these artists on, he has criticized their refusal to support him during public controversies. Playboi Carti and Lil Durk are seemingly the latest names to be added to this list. The former has become Kanye West's favorite target over the last few days, and the latter is a bit of a surprise, given that West recently spoke with him on the phone.

Kanye West X Posts

It's the other names on the list, however, that prove the most upsetting. Kanye West cites the late Virgil Abloh, a longtime friend, as someone who betrayed him. The same goes for Jay-Z and Don C, veterans who helped put West on in the 2000s. Then, it turned toward family. The rapper claimed the Kardashian clan, his ex-wife Kim, and his own children have betrayed him over the last few years. It's genuinely sad to read these sections, given how much emotional stake he's put in being a father. Kanye West has been quick to celebrate his daughter, North, in particular, as she pursues a musical career.