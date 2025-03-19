Kanye West Claims He And Playboi Carti "Beat Women" In Unhinged Tweets

It's been sad to watch the disintegration of Kanye West occur in real time. He rightfully lays claim to be one of the most influential musicians of the 21st century. But he's spent 2025 making one troubling post after another. West is seemingly addicted to Twitter, and the controversy it can stir up when he targets other famous musicians. Playboi Carti has been riding a cultural high thanks to the release of his album MUSIC, but this popularity has only painted a target on his back as far as Kanye West is concerned.

West made Playboi Carti the focus of most of his frustration on March 18. He previously went after Carti's son, Onyx, but then he turned his attention to the rapper's dubious past. Carti was arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend in 2023, and Kanye West highlighted this point in relation to his own self-admitted instances of domestic violence. "Carti beat women, I beat women," he tweeted. "But everybody hate Diddy." Discomfortingly, West followed up this tweet by noting that make up sex "after a big fight" is "crazy."

Kanye West Playboi Carti Beef

Image via Kanye West's X account

Image via Kanye West's X account

Kanye West seems committed to drumming up the skeletons in Playboi Carti's closet. He referred to the rapper as a woman beater in several other tweets. One of which alleges that Carti contacted him and told him to stop tweeting about his support for Nazis. Playboi Carti is far from the first rapper to try to talk the controversial West out of broadcasting his Nazi fascination, and he was met with insults. "Carti a women beater," Kanye West asserted. "Told me to stop tweeting about Nazis who do broke n**gas always try tell me what to do." The tweet got worse from there, and using the foundation of Nazism, you can guess the direction it took.