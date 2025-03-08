Kanye West Updates Lil Durk On Diddy, “BULLY” & More During Prison Call

Lil Durk is dealing with some serious legal issues, but fortunately, it looks like his friends have been there to help him through them. In November of last year, the rapper was arrested on charges related to alleged murder for hire. Authorities believe he allegedly paid multiple individuals to carry out the murder of Quando Rondo's cousin Lul Pab in retaliation for the 2020 murder of King Von. He's since pleaded not guilty to his charges, and the judge has ordered that he remain behind bars until his trial. At the time of writing, the trial is scheduled to begin in October.

Recently, Kanye West got a chance to chat with the performer amid his prison stay and shared it with fans. Durk claimed that he was doing well despite being locked up. "I'm feeling good, just taking it a day at a time. You know, just chilling and staying focused for real," he said. Ye also took the opportunity to update Durk on what's been going on in his life, noting how he's working on his upcoming album BULLY, linking up with other artists, and more.

Kanye West & Lil Durk

He even told Durk that he'd just spoken to Diddy, who's also currently in prison. The Bad Boy founder was arrested in September of last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He too is awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin in May. Ye has shared various tweets praising the mogul in recent weeks, so the fact that they're keeping in contact these days doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise.

As for the Yeezy founder and Durk, however, the former suggested they'd had a falling out during an appearance on Justin LaBoy's The Download podcast last year. According to him, it all started with a shady verse. "Durk sent in a verse and he said, ‘Take my Yeezy shirt off and make it a doormat,'" he explained. "He said it four times. I hit him up and said, ‘You’re breaking my heart. Who told you to do this?’ I’m like, ‘Man, this is bad for the city. Who told you to do this?’"