Lil Durk Flaunts Marriage To India Royale On New Single

Lil Durk recently dropped a romantic new single alongside Jhene Aiko, and gave his longtime partner India Royale a very special shoutout. At the beginning of the song, titled "Can't Hide It," Durk can be heard confirming that he and India are married. The declaration has earned all sorts of reactions from listeners. While some are calling it a sweet gesture, others are attributing it to his ongoing legal issues.

In November of last year, the Chicago rapper was arrested on charges related to alleged murder-for-hire. Authorities accuse him of paying various individuals to carry out the murder of Quando Rondo in retaliation for the 2020 murder of King Von. In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Lul Pab were targeted in a shooting at a Los Angeles gas station. Quando Rondo survived, but Lul Pab passed away as a result of his injuries. He's pleaded not guilty to the charges he's facing, and currently, his trial is expected to begin in October.

Lil Durk's Legal Trouble

Fans won't have to wait until then to hear new music from Durk, however. Earlier this month, he announced the release of his new album, Deep Thoughts. The project is expected to drop on March 28. Fans have already heard a few other singles from the project including "Turn Up A Notch," "Late Checkout" featuring Hunxho, and more. As for how Durk is doing amid his prison stay, he appeared to be in good spirits during a phone conversation with Kanye West a few weeks back.