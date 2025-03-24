Lil Durk Reveals Features & Tracklist For New Album "Deep Thoughts" Amid Prison Stay

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Durk Features Tracklist New Album Deep Thoughts Hip Hop News
Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk performs during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This new Lil Durk album features Jhené Aiko on the single "Can't Hide It," on which he reveals his marriage to India Royale.

Lil Durk may have dropped a massive album in 2023, but it seems like his next 2020s effort will turn out to be his most consequential in the decade. He recently revealed the features and 17-song tracklist for his new album Deep Thoughts, which comes out this Friday (March 28). Future appears on "They Want To Be You," Lil Baby joins "1000 Times," Hunxho shows up on "Late Checkout," and Jhené Aiko boasts a guest spot on the previously released single "Can't Hide It." It's a short list of collaborators, and given the circumstances around this LP, it will most likely be among The Voice's most personal yet.

What's more is that, on that aforementioned "Can't Hide It" single, Lil Durk confirmed his marriage to India Royale. Previous reports from DJ Akademiks suggested this was the case a few months ago, but it's nice to hear it directly from the source in a way that celebrates this union. Of course, things look quite grim for the couple these days. But throughout it all, they seem no less committed to defending their love for one another.

Read More: India Royale Is Missing Lil Durk Heavily After His Prison Phone Call With Kanye West

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

For those unaware, Lil Durk will face trial on October 14 of this year, if everything goes according to the current schedule. Authorities accused him of murder-for-hire, alleging that he arranged for a hit on rival Quando Rondo that took the life of Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab. In addition, Pab's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Chicago MC that makes many of the same allegations as those included in the criminal indictment against him. There is still a long way to go until the trial finally begins, so we will see how the next five months develop.

Meanwhile, other rappers are referencing Lil Durk's case to urge the youth to avoid the streets, including a recent message from Rick Ross. We're sure that Deep Thoughts will not fully address this legal situation in any way, but it will surely hold a lot of material that will be hard to take out of context. After all, his recent work is more emotionally potent than ever.

Read More: Lil Durk's Father Finally Breaks Silence On His Son's Alleged Murder-For-Hire Case

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
India Royale Missing Lil Durk Prison Phone Call Kanye West Hip Hop News Relationships India Royale Is Missing Lil Durk Heavily After His Prison Phone Call With Kanye West 2.4K
Lil Durk Flaunts Marriage Relationship News Relationships Lil Durk Flaunts Marriage To India Royale On New Single 1.8K
Pandora Playback With Lil Durk Music Lil Durk Unveils Release Date For "Deep Thoughts" Amidst Legal Drama 2.1K
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Music Lil Durk Reportedly Arrives At Los Angeles Federal Prison Over Alleged Murder-For-Hire 22.8K