Lil Durk Reveals Features & Tracklist For New Album "Deep Thoughts" Amid Prison Stay

Lil Durk may have dropped a massive album in 2023, but it seems like his next 2020s effort will turn out to be his most consequential in the decade. He recently revealed the features and 17-song tracklist for his new album Deep Thoughts, which comes out this Friday (March 28). Future appears on "They Want To Be You," Lil Baby joins "1000 Times," Hunxho shows up on "Late Checkout," and Jhené Aiko boasts a guest spot on the previously released single "Can't Hide It." It's a short list of collaborators, and given the circumstances around this LP, it will most likely be among The Voice's most personal yet.

What's more is that, on that aforementioned "Can't Hide It" single, Lil Durk confirmed his marriage to India Royale. Previous reports from DJ Akademiks suggested this was the case a few months ago, but it's nice to hear it directly from the source in a way that celebrates this union. Of course, things look quite grim for the couple these days. But throughout it all, they seem no less committed to defending their love for one another.

Read More: India Royale Is Missing Lil Durk Heavily After His Prison Phone Call With Kanye West

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

For those unaware, Lil Durk will face trial on October 14 of this year, if everything goes according to the current schedule. Authorities accused him of murder-for-hire, alleging that he arranged for a hit on rival Quando Rondo that took the life of Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab. In addition, Pab's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Chicago MC that makes many of the same allegations as those included in the criminal indictment against him. There is still a long way to go until the trial finally begins, so we will see how the next five months develop.