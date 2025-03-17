Rick Ross Brings Up Lil Durk's Legal Struggles While Encouraging Youth To Avoid Crime

Rick Ross and Lil Durk don't have many collaborations together, but they do share a lot of topics, aesthetics, and ideas in their music. While Durk faces a lot of legal trouble right now for his alleged murder-for-hire case, Ross wants to emphasize the other side of their street tales: the fact that they made it out and found something better. However, he kind of threw Smurk under the bus in the process. Nevertheless, the Maybach Music Group mogul took to his Instagram page with a video message for young fans looking to get cash and stay out of more dangerous lines of revenue.

"It's the Biggest Boss in the game, Ricky Rozay," Rick Ross began his Instagram message, as usual. "How many n***as screamed 'Free Lil Durk' at that Rolling Loud? How many? Alright, now. For y'all young hustlers, y'all got to learn how to do roofing. Y'all got to learn how to lay marble floors. You got to learn how to do the plumbing. This is a multiple million dollar game, multiple million dollar game. I'm walking up on these real estate sites, I see very few brothers that's on the roofs, that's doing the plumbing, that's doing the drywall, that's doing the electricity. It's a lot of money in that. Once again, how many people said 'Free Lil Durk' at Rolling Loud? Exactly."

Lil Durk New Album

For those unaware, the last update about Rick Ross' subject we got was a claim from DJ Akademiks, who told fans that new music from Lil Durk is coming soon. "Drake's coming soon, Durk's coming soon, and YB’s getting out of jail," the streamer and media personality alleged. The Chicago artist had announced an album in 2024, but his arrest obviously changed his plans.