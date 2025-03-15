Rick Ross Attempts To Troll 50 Cent & G-Unit Studio But Gets Dragged By Fans

50 Cent's feud with Big Meech started in part because of the BMF boss' association with Rick Ross, so it's open season for the warring MCs.

Rick Ross has more than a few beefs to deal with in the rap game and beyond, although more recent flare-ups pale in comparison to longtime rivalries. No one quite inspires his ire like the one and only 50 Cent, whom he recently went after in an Instagram Story post making fun of the concept art and rendering for G-Unit Film & Television Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana. "Its' a New Day but Still can't believe they even drew the cars [crying emojis] Oh wow, just noticed the people [facepalm emoji]," The Biggest Boss wrote. This backfired, though, as many fans pointed out that this is exactly what rendering and concept designs are for.

Also, some fans trolled Rick Ross for his opening slot on the current tour that Bow Wow is on, and overall attacked him in other ways after this G-Unit troll. We're sure 50 Cent is laughing at the whole thing, as nothing is easier for him than when his fans buy into his online narratives and social media feuds. This certainly won't be the end of it, as we can expect both MCs to bring it up at pretty much every chance they get.

50 Cent & Big Meech Beef

For those unaware, Rick Ross and 50 Cent's beef began in the late 2000s when the former didn't appreciate how the latter looked at him at the 2008 BET Awards. In addition, it's important to note that 50 also presumed that Ross was tight with Fat Joe, who was feuding with G-Unit at the time. Some disses and targeted tracks between the two followed the supposed awards show interaction, and things have pretty much stayed stagnant since. They still presumably take lyrical shots here and there, but their showdown is mostly for the Internet to see.

In fact, it even led to more rifts in both camps. Big Meech, for example, found himself in a feud with the Queens multi-hyphenate after 50 Cent saw Meech linking with Rick Ross for his homecoming concert. 50 will do pretty much anything to one-up his opps, even if it means cutting ties with a former ally and throwing a successful media franchise in the trash.

