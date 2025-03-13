Rick Ross Threatens To Buy 50 Cent’s Masters After Getting Clowned For Bow Wow Tour

Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; american rapper and record executive Rick Ross attends a match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent and Rick Ross' beef was reignited last month, when Rozay teamed up with Big Meech for his Welcome Home concert.

Rick Ross and 50 Cent have a long history of not getting along, and their feud only continues to heat up. Earlier this week, Fif took to social media to mock Rozay after it was announced that he'd be joining Bow Wow as a special guest on his "Millennium" tour. He theorized that this was because the Mississippi-born performer can't sell tickets on his own.

"N**gas get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow," 50 Cent wrote. "HE not a surprise guest he can’t sell a ticket. LOL." Yesterday, he followed up, sharing a screenshot of a Complex article about his trolling. "So Nobody noticed this fool is opening for Bow Wow 30k a show," he captioned it. "Trying to sell wings, and car show tickets. Ok then I didn’t notice either."

50 Cent & Rick Ross' Beef

Now, 50 Cent's antics have earned a response from Ross, who hopped on his Instagram Story last night to throw some shade. In a clip, he suggests that 50 Cent could be struggling to finish G-Unit Film & Television Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana because he doesn't have the funds to do so. He also mocked his friends like Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, claiming that both of them need facials. "50 who own your masters?" he added. "I'll buy your masters, you better shut up. I will buy your masters."

Ross' latest remarks have earned mixed reactions from social media users. While many think he did something, others are calling him out for failing to address the issue at hand. "Come on Ross you’re opening for bow wow it’s over. Your rebuttal is dry," one critic says. "Ross still the biggest," a fan writes. For now, 50 Cent has yet to respond. His feud with Ross was reignited earlier this year when Rozay teamed up with Big Meech for his Welcome Home concert. The concert ended up getting shut down, but 50 Cent continued to troll everyone involved for weeks.

