Rick Ross Threatens To Buy 50 Cent’s Masters After Getting Clowned For Bow Wow Tour

Rick Ross and 50 Cent have a long history of not getting along, and their feud only continues to heat up. Earlier this week, Fif took to social media to mock Rozay after it was announced that he'd be joining Bow Wow as a special guest on his "Millennium" tour. He theorized that this was because the Mississippi-born performer can't sell tickets on his own.

"N**gas get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow," 50 Cent wrote. "HE not a surprise guest he can’t sell a ticket. LOL." Yesterday, he followed up, sharing a screenshot of a Complex article about his trolling. "So Nobody noticed this fool is opening for Bow Wow 30k a show," he captioned it. "Trying to sell wings, and car show tickets. Ok then I didn’t notice either."

50 Cent & Rick Ross' Beef

Now, 50 Cent's antics have earned a response from Ross, who hopped on his Instagram Story last night to throw some shade. In a clip, he suggests that 50 Cent could be struggling to finish G-Unit Film & Television Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana because he doesn't have the funds to do so. He also mocked his friends like Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, claiming that both of them need facials. "50 who own your masters?" he added. "I'll buy your masters, you better shut up. I will buy your masters."