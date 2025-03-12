50 Cent Continues Trolling Rick Ross For Seemingly Opening For Bow Wow On Tour

On Wednesday afternoon, he shared a screenshot of a Complex article reporting on his antics. In the caption, he continued going after Ross. "So Nobody noticed this fool is opening for Bow Wow 30k a show," 50 wrote on Instagram. "Trying to sell wings, and car show tickets. Ok then I didn’t notice either." Fans shared plenty of laughs in the comments section. "50 be forgetting he’s talking to regular n****s , 30k a night sounds like a blessing," one user wrote. Another added: "This beef too rich for us rn unk."

50 Cent & Rick Ross Beef

50 Cent's feud with Rick Ross heated up in recent weeks after the rapper linked up with Big Meech and Lil Meech to put on a "Welcome Home" concert. While the event didn't end up going along as planned, 50 still took issue with their allegiance. He quickly labeled Big Meech a "rat" on Instagram and eventually began dunking on Lil Meech as well, despite him starring in 50's BMF series for Starz. “F*ck Ross but he gave my dad some bread so he can afford to pay his bills until our next season starts. This internet sh*t is throwing me off man. U know me in real life," Lil Meech texted 50 at one point.

On top of that beef, 50's also been frequently weighing in on Cam'ron's feud with his Dipset partner, Jim Jones. It was his conversation with Cam on Talk With Flee, in which they discussed Jones, that led to their latest disagreement in the first place.