50 Cent Taunts Big Meech With Snitching Allegations As Beef Intensifies

BY Caroline Fisher 915 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Taunts Big Meech Hip Hop News
Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Curtis 50 Cent Jackson officially opened Humor &amp; Harmony Festival Thursday afternoon during a ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Aug. 8, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent has been going after Big Meech on social media ever since the former drug kingpin teamed up with Rick Ross for a Welcome Home show.

50 Cent's beef with Big Meech has yet to die down. In fact, earlier today, the mogul took to social media to stoke the flames. He shared a series of stills from his show BMF. Some of them even feature Big Meech's son Lil Meech, but Fif was sure to scribble out his face. "Listen to the words Big Screech," he captioned the post. "YOU KEEP FORGETTING That you told Tammy Cowins to tell to get your time cut sucker. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @50centaction."

50 Cent's latest jab at Big Meech comes just a few days after Lil Meech shared a photo alongside his father. In his caption, he it clear that he has the former drug kingpin's back. "Before I asked God for anything I made sure I asked him to bring my father home to my family," the 24-year-old wrote. "My prayers were answered. I love u Dad. Death B4 Dishonor." At the time of writing, Big Meech has not responded to 50 Cent's post.

Read More: Rick Ross Threatens To Buy 50 Cent’s Masters After Getting Clowned For Bow Wow Tour

Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Beefing?

His beef with Big Meech began last month, when Meech decided to team up with Rick Ross for a Welcome Home concert. Fif quickly made it clear that he took this personally, as he and Rozay have a history of not getting along. He rushed to social media to throw various jabs at Meech, accusing him of snitching and more. He even went after Lil Meech, alleging that he abused drugs on the set of BMF and was sent to rehab as a result.

Ross has also been hit with his fair share of shade amid all of this. 50 Cent recently roasted him for being a special guest on Bow Wow's "Millennium" tour, for example. He suggested that Ross is unable to move tickets himself, and had to tag along with Bow Wow as a result. In response, Ross hopped on his Instagram Story earlier this week and threatened to buy his masters.

Read More: 50 Cent Is Incredibly Curious About Vivica A Fox’s Rumored BBL

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NFTE 2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award Gala Music 50 Cent Continues Trolling Rick Ross For Seemingly Opening For Bow Wow On Tour 1165
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music Young Buck Issues Warning To 50 Cent Amid Big Meech Beef 13.4K
BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024 Music Lil Meech Supports Dad Big Meech Amidst Escalating 50 Cent Beef 2.6K
50 Cent Taunts Big Meech Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Taunts Big Meech Over Canceled Homecoming Concert After Badazz Details Shutdown 1403