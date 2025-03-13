50 Cent Taunts Big Meech With Snitching Allegations As Beef Intensifies

50 Cent's beef with Big Meech has yet to die down. In fact, earlier today, the mogul took to social media to stoke the flames. He shared a series of stills from his show BMF. Some of them even feature Big Meech's son Lil Meech, but Fif was sure to scribble out his face. "Listen to the words Big Screech," he captioned the post. "YOU KEEP FORGETTING That you told Tammy Cowins to tell to get your time cut sucker. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @50centaction."

50 Cent's latest jab at Big Meech comes just a few days after Lil Meech shared a photo alongside his father. In his caption, he it clear that he has the former drug kingpin's back. "Before I asked God for anything I made sure I asked him to bring my father home to my family," the 24-year-old wrote. "My prayers were answered. I love u Dad. Death B4 Dishonor." At the time of writing, Big Meech has not responded to 50 Cent's post.

Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Beefing?

His beef with Big Meech began last month, when Meech decided to team up with Rick Ross for a Welcome Home concert. Fif quickly made it clear that he took this personally, as he and Rozay have a history of not getting along. He rushed to social media to throw various jabs at Meech, accusing him of snitching and more. He even went after Lil Meech, alleging that he abused drugs on the set of BMF and was sent to rehab as a result.