50 Cent Is Incredibly Curious About Vivica A Fox’s Rumored BBL

BY Caroline Fisher 2.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Vivica A Fox Rumored BBL Hip Hop News
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent and Vivica A Fox went their separate ways over two decades ago following a short-lived relationship.

50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox have spoken out about one another various times since their short-lived romance died in 2003. Recently, the rapper even decided to take to social media to weigh in on a rumor circulating about his ex. Footage of Fox at an event has been making its rounds online, alleging that she successfully got a BBL at age 60. At the time of writing, this is unconfirmed.

Fif shared the video regardless, which shows Fox at the Beauty Empire Super Center outside of Houston for an event celebrating her hair collection. “Wait let me see,” he captioned it, referring to the fact that Fox's assets are hidden throughout most of the clip. 50 Cent's latest post comes after Fox joked that she'd be open to spinning the block on Sherri Shepherd's talk show in 2023. "Well, [Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez] did it again. Why not?" she said with a laugh.

Read More: 50 Cent Claims "Opening Act" Rick Ross Has No Hits Without Drake

50 Cent & Vivica A Fox

As for Fif, he threw some shade at Fox just a couple months prior after hearing about her role in The First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story movie on BET+. "This should say 263, not BMF, @southwest263," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "🤷🏽‍♂️ What the f*ck is this man! ☕️🐸 Vivica ugh, so [you're] not gonna ever leave me alone hun 👀?" He also took aim at Judge Mathis, the executive producer of the film. "And what the f*ck is Judge Mathis doing in this mix 😳? I'm done, I'm done with all you n***as LOL," he added.

During an interview with VladTV in 2021, Fox called 50 Cent “the love of [her] life.” Shortly after, he said that while he'd moved on, he didn't mind hearing this from her. “I’m never bothered by when she says that,” he explained during an interview with Kris Kaylin. “At the time that we actually connected with each other, we were unconscious of everything else.”

Read More: Lil Meech Supports Dad Big Meech Amidst Escalating 50 Cent Beef

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox Movies 50 Cent Reacts To Vivica A. Fox's "First Lady Of BMF" Movie: "What The F*ck Is This Man!" 8.2K
Cent and and Vivica Fox TV Vivica A. Fox & 50 Cent: Actress Expresses Interest In Reconciling Romantically With Rapper 10.0K
2022 Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals Pop Culture Judge Mathis Responds To 50 Cent's "First Lady of BMF" Criticism 6.1K
TV Judge Mathis Clears Up Supposed "BMF" Beef With 50 Cent 791