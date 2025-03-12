50 Cent Is Incredibly Curious About Vivica A Fox’s Rumored BBL

50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox have spoken out about one another various times since their short-lived romance died in 2003. Recently, the rapper even decided to take to social media to weigh in on a rumor circulating about his ex. Footage of Fox at an event has been making its rounds online, alleging that she successfully got a BBL at age 60. At the time of writing, this is unconfirmed.

Fif shared the video regardless, which shows Fox at the Beauty Empire Super Center outside of Houston for an event celebrating her hair collection. “Wait let me see,” he captioned it, referring to the fact that Fox's assets are hidden throughout most of the clip. 50 Cent's latest post comes after Fox joked that she'd be open to spinning the block on Sherri Shepherd's talk show in 2023. "Well, [Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez] did it again. Why not?" she said with a laugh.

50 Cent & Vivica A Fox

As for Fif, he threw some shade at Fox just a couple months prior after hearing about her role in The First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story movie on BET+. "This should say 263, not BMF, @southwest263," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "🤷🏽‍♂️ What the f*ck is this man! ☕️🐸 Vivica ugh, so [you're] not gonna ever leave me alone hun 👀?" He also took aim at Judge Mathis, the executive producer of the film. "And what the f*ck is Judge Mathis doing in this mix 😳? I'm done, I'm done with all you n***as LOL," he added.

During an interview with VladTV in 2021, Fox called 50 Cent “the love of [her] life.” Shortly after, he said that while he'd moved on, he didn't mind hearing this from her. “I’m never bothered by when she says that,” he explained during an interview with Kris Kaylin. “At the time that we actually connected with each other, we were unconscious of everything else.”