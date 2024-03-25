50 Cent Expresses Regret Over Vivica A. Fox

50 Cent says he regrets flirting with Vivica A. Fox after accepting the award for Best New Artist at the 2003 BET Awards. He shared a clip of the viral moment he complimented her on stage on Instagram, Sunday, admitting he needs to learn when to "shut the f*ck up."

“I’m just happy to be present with all of these beautiful people in here… I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress too,” he said at the time. In the caption of his post, he added: “I look back at some of the sh*t that I did I gotta learn to shut the fvck up. Look at that look at end that’s trouble. [grinning face emoji] WTF.” 50 and Fox dated for a brief period afterward, but have made headlines for speaking about one another numerous times in the years since.

50 Cent & Vivica A. Fox Attend 2003 MTV Video Music Awards

NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Rapper 50 Cent and actress Vivica Fox pose during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

After 50 said that Black women "get mad" and "get angry" during an appearance on Lil Wayne‘s Young Money Radio back in 2020, Fox slammed him on Cocktails With Queens. “He just has such f*ckboy tendencies,” she said at the time. “When I read that, I was like, ‘Really?’ You would say that because you don’t want anyone to challenge you or talk to you. You want somebody to sit over there and be a pretty little dog that you can just pay. You can’t handle a Black woman, can you?” 50 ended up accusing Fox of still being in love with him afterward.

50 Cent Reflects On Flirting With Vivica A. Fox

Check out 50's latest post featuring Fox on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

