Lil Meech Is Unfazed By 50 Cent's Trolling During Miami Outing With Rick Ross & Floyd Mayweather

As 50 Cent continues to troll Lil Meech and ramp their beef up even more, the actor responded by assembling two of the G-Unit mogul's biggest opps. He recently linked up with Rick Ross and Floyd Mayweather, two infamous Fif rivals, at the Lucky Strike bowling alley in Miami on Thursday night (February 20). Per TMZ Hip Hop, Meech met with the boxer the night before and went to the alley with his brand partners to give the athlete an exclusive merch drop. 50 still made fun of their meeting, but three heads seem stronger than one, so we'll see how that ages.

"I did more for MeMe than anyone in his life boosie, that’s why he responded like that," 50 Cent responded to Boosie Badazz's comments about his Lil Meech beef. "If he get locked up, I’m the first person he call bailed him out every time," he wrote. “When I saw him laughing at his pop post I said oh s**t ! he a snake too he belong with him." The two used to collaborate on BMF, but things took a sour turn once Big Meech got out of prison.

Big Meech & 50 Cent

For those unaware, this tension between 50 Cent and Lil Meech stems from the former's fight with the latter's father, Big Meech. When the former crime boss got out of jail, his run-in with Rick Ross did not sit well with the Queens hitmaker. He called Meech a snitch and also gloated about how he owns his life rights. That trolling tendency became a lot more prevalent on Instagram and other social media platforms of Fif's, whereas the Meeches haven't really said much. They'd rather talk with their money, associations, and by just letting it all blow over.