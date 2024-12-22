50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather While Sharing Lil Baby's "Crazy" Gambling Story

50 Cent couldn't believe Lil Baby admitted to losing $8 million gambling in a single trip after he shared the story, last week. Baby had recalled the wild gambling session during an interview with Lil Yachty on his A Safe Place podcast. Sharing the clip on Instagram, 50 wrote: "Nah these young [ninja emoji] crazy 8 million Gambling. I thought only Floyd do sh*t like that. LOL come out the joint looking distraught. I’m just glad he didn’t kill no body."
Baby had been discussing the most he ever lost in one session, revealing that over the course of 40 straight hours, he went down $8 million. "Eight million dollars," Baby told Yachty. “One day, probably like 40 hours. 40 hours straight, I lost like, $8 million, $9 million. I made myself stop gambling. I had [Fanatics founder] Mike Rubin write a letter to every casino and ban me from the casino, ’cause I just do sh*t.”
In the comments of 50's post, fans joked about Baby saying he lost money over the course of 40 hours, despite also saying it happened in one day. "If you're awake for 2 days straight with no sleep, that's one day, haha. Especially in the casino where there's no sun up and sun down visibility," one user defended the rapper. 50 also popped up in the comments to add: "Come on he said 1 day, because he lost it in 1 shot."
Elsewhere in his interview with Yachty, Baby discussed his upcoming album, WHAM (Who Hard as Me), as well as his relationship with Michael Rubin, Young Thug getting out of jail, and more. Check out 50's full post about the gambling comments below.
