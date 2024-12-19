Lil Baby Reveals He Was With Young Thug Hours Before His YSL RICO Arrest

Lil Baby says he's "definitely happy" Young Thug's home.

Lil Baby says that he was hanging out at Young Thug's house just hours before the rapper was arrested in the YSL RICO case. He explained how that tragic day went down during an interview with Lil Yachty on his A Safe Place Podcast. The conversation began with Baby revealing that he's the happiest he's been "in a long time" and that he's "definitely" excited about Thug getting out.

"I could've been with him," Baby said. "I was at his house the same day. Thank God. I just happened to leave two hours earlier. That'll f*ck your head up more than anything. Like, 'Damn I gotta see bro go through this. That sh*t really could've been me.' N***a had to change they whole life around." From there, he elaborated on how close he is with Thug. "Not even just in my rap career. These are my everyday-- these are n****s I grew up with," he said.

Young Thug Attends Lil Baby's Ice Ball In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 03: Lil Baby and Young Thug attend Lil Baby's Ice Ball on December 3, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Police initially arrested Thug back in May 2022. He spent over two years behind bars as the YSL RICO trial became the longest of its kind in Georgia's history. Thug accepted his plea deal in the case in October, immediately getting out of jail with time served. However, he will be spending the next 15 years on probation with numerous restrictions.

Lil Baby Reveals He Was With Young Thug Before YSL Arrest

Elsewhere in his interview with Lil Yachty, Baby discussed his upcoming album, WHAM (Who Hard as Me). It's slated for release on January 3, 2025, and is expected to feature a collaboration with Young Thug. Check out Lil Baby's full comments on Young Thug below.