Lil Woody Breaks Down Secret Meeting That Left Young Thug's Attorney Furious

Lil Woody says he "didn't have a clue" what was going on.

Lil Woody recently reflected on the secret ex-parte meeting between Judge Ural Glanville, himself, and the prosecution during the YSL RICO trial for an interview with VladTV. The headline-grabbing meeting resulted in Young Thug's attorney being found in contempt and Glanville's eventual recusal.

"I don't have a clue," Woody admitted when asked about what went down. "I was lost man, I had never been to this side of the courthouse, I didn't know where I was going. N***a I was scared. I thought I could lose my life. I thought they would do some C.I.A. type sh*t to me." As for whether he was directly aware the meeting was illegal, Woody added: "I didn't have a clue what was going on. When I pleaded the fifth, I thought I was just gonna go to the jail and stay at the jail."

Brian Steel Arrives At YSL RICO Trial Hearing

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Woody then discussed Glanville finding Steel in contempt. He said: "When I was in the holding tank and I saw the sheriff bringing Brian Steel back there, it broke my heart. It broke my heart man. I looked at the lawyer. I didn't know what was going on, but the way he looked at me. He gave me a look that just like made me cry like, 'damn.' I knew that lawyer was in trouble just by the look that he gave me." From there, he described Steel's look as saying, "This is all your fault."

Lil Woody Reflects On The YSL RICO Trial