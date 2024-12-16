Lil Woody Breaks Down Secret Meeting That Left Young Thug's Attorney Furious

Lil Woody recently reflected on the secret ex-parte meeting between Judge Ural Glanville, himself, and the prosecution during the YSL RICO trial for an interview with VladTV. The headline-grabbing meeting resulted in Young Thug's attorney being found in contempt and Glanville's eventual recusal.
"I don't have a clue," Woody admitted when asked about what went down. "I was lost man, I had never been to this side of the courthouse, I didn't know where I was going. N***a I was scared. I thought I could lose my life. I thought they would do some C.I.A. type sh*t to me." As for whether he was directly aware the meeting was illegal, Woody added: "I didn't have a clue what was going on. When I pleaded the fifth, I thought I was just gonna go to the jail and stay at the jail."
Brian Steel Arrives At YSL RICO Trial Hearing
Woody then discussed Glanville finding Steel in contempt. He said: "When I was in the holding tank and I saw the sheriff bringing Brian Steel back there, it broke my heart. It broke my heart man. I looked at the lawyer. I didn't know what was going on, but the way he looked at me. He gave me a look that just like made me cry like, 'damn.' I knew that lawyer was in trouble just by the look that he gave me." From there, he described Steel's look as saying, "This is all your fault."
Lil Woody Reflects On The YSL RICO Trial
Vlad wrapped up by asking Woody about firing his attorney during the trial. Elsewhere in the interview, Woody also discussed lying about Young Thug and more. Thug ended up getting out of jail back in October after taking a plea deal. Check out Lil Woody's full comments on VladTV below.
[Via]