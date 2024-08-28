Lil Woody Claims Prosecutors Almost Got On Their Knees To Get Him To Testify

Lil Woody is still making headlines.

Lil Woody says that prosecutors were ready to get on their knees in an effort to beg him to testify. He made the comments in jail calls that were played for the jury in court on Wednesday as Woody continues to testify in the ongoing YSL RICO case. When Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel asked who specifically he was referring to, Woody remarked, "Ms. Love." He appeared to be referencing Assistant Chief District Attorney Adriane Love. A clip of the moment is going viral on social media.

"I just wonder who is going to play Steel in the movie," one fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote in response. Another added: "Wait them grabbing him when he posta be in court ain’t that messing with his due process??" One more defended Woody: "This is fabulous, but I’m worried about Woody being targeted in a big way by Love at this point. You know she’s plotting."

Brian Steel Arrives At Fulton County Courthouse

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

The viral moment comes after Woody recently admitted to having lied about Thug back in 2015. “The police kept locking me up for whatever they could,” he said. “Every time I counted the door, the police was on me, and they keep bringing up Thug’s name. So what I did was to get ’em out off me, I said, ‘Thug did this. Thug did that. Thug,’ because I knew they were—I knew he didn’t do it.”

