YSL RICO Trial: Lil Woody Tries To Get Young Thug's Lawyer To Say The N-Word

Lil Woody seemingly tried to bait Young Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, into saying the n-word while testifying during the YSL RICO trial on Tuesday. While Steel was reading a quote to Woody, he asked him for clarification on what he meant by "N." Steel began to spell the word in an attempt to explain but stopped short of laying the entire spelling.
In response to the clip going viral on social media, fans have been having plenty of laughs. "Steel's too honorable to even spell it [laughing emojis] hesitated on that second g, didn't even get to the a," one user remarked. Others joked they wouldn't have a problem with Steel if he had fallen for it. "I’m gonna go on a limb and say Thug has given Brian a pass AND he’s invited to all the cook outs til the end of time," one fan wrote. Another agreed: "The Day he took his tie and jacket off and asked if he could do his 20 days in a cell with his client, is the day I would have given him a pass."
Brian Steel Arrives At Fulton County Courthouse
The viral moment is just one of many Woody has had during his time on the stand. Earlier this month, he caused a stir by admitting his previous comments on Thug from 2015 were entirely made up. “The police kept locking me up for whatever they could,” he said. “Every time I counted the door, the police was on me, and they keep bringing up Thug’s name. So what I did was to get ’em out off me, I said, ‘Thug did this. Thug did that. Thug,’ because I knew they were—I knew he didn’t do it.”
Lil Woody Speaks On The Stand
While many users online have laughed off the antics others have been more critical of Woody. J Prince posted a scathing message about him and Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Simone Hylton on Monday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Woody and the rest of the YSL trial on HotNewHipHop.
