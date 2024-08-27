YSL RICO Trial: Lil Woody Tries To Get Young Thug's Lawyer To Say The N-Word

Lil Woody's antics continued on Tuesday.

Lil Woody seemingly tried to bait Young Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, into saying the n-word while testifying during the YSL RICO trial on Tuesday. While Steel was reading a quote to Woody, he asked him for clarification on what he meant by "N." Steel began to spell the word in an attempt to explain but stopped short of laying the entire spelling.

In response to the clip going viral on social media, fans have been having plenty of laughs. "Steel's too honorable to even spell it [laughing emojis] hesitated on that second g, didn't even get to the a," one user remarked. Others joked they wouldn't have a problem with Steel if he had fallen for it. "I’m gonna go on a limb and say Thug has given Brian a pass AND he’s invited to all the cook outs til the end of time," one fan wrote. Another agreed: "The Day he took his tie and jacket off and asked if he could do his 20 days in a cell with his client, is the day I would have given him a pass."

Brian Steel Arrives At Fulton County Courthouse

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

The viral moment is just one of many Woody has had during his time on the stand. Earlier this month, he caused a stir by admitting his previous comments on Thug from 2015 were entirely made up. “The police kept locking me up for whatever they could,” he said. “Every time I counted the door, the police was on me, and they keep bringing up Thug’s name. So what I did was to get ’em out off me, I said, ‘Thug did this. Thug did that. Thug,’ because I knew they were—I knew he didn’t do it.”

Lil Woody Speaks On The Stand