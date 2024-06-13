Young Thug Trial: Lil Woody Confesses He Lied To Police In Intense Rant

It's the latest drama sparked by his testimony in the case.

There's been two major storylines coming out of the Young Thug YSL RICO trial so far this month. One of which has been the testimony of Lil Woody. Last week it was revealed that he would be compelled to testify in the case or face jail time and after his first appearance in court it looked like he would opt for the latter. But in a surprise move, he decided to testify after all and his time on the stand has been grueling over the past few days. At first, videos made the rounds online of his testimony where he appeared to be purposefully dragging out answers and taking questions exceedingly literally.

Later in his testimony, Lil Woody fired his lawyer while still on the stand. That's why it's no surprise that even more surprising revelations have spawned from his testimony. Earlier today during an intense rant he confessed that he lied to police. In fact, he cut off the prosecutor in the middle of a question. He did so to reveal that he had extensively lied to the police in order to protect his own innocence. In the comments, fans treat the revelation as yet another example of the unprofessionalism of the entire trial. Check out the full rant Lil Woody went on below.

Lil Woody Confesses He Lied To Police During Young Thug Trial

The other major storyline from the YSL RICO trial this week has revolved around Young Thug's lawyer Brian Steel. He was found in contempt of court after accusing the judge and prosecution of coercing witnesses. Though he was hit with 20-day jail sentence after being taken into custody he was granted emergency bond in order to return to the trial.