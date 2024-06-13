Young Thug Trial: Lil Woody Confesses He Lied To Police In Intense Rant

BYLavender Alexandria900 Views
BET How To Rock: Denim - Show
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 10: Young Thug greets the audience from the runway during the BET How To Rock: Denim show at Milk Studios on August 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for BET Networks)
It's the latest drama sparked by his testimony in the case.

There's been two major storylines coming out of the Young Thug YSL RICO trial so far this month. One of which has been the testimony of Lil Woody. Last week it was revealed that he would be compelled to testify in the case or face jail time and after his first appearance in court it looked like he would opt for the latter. But in a surprise move, he decided to testify after all and his time on the stand has been grueling over the past few days. At first, videos made the rounds online of his testimony where he appeared to be purposefully dragging out answers and taking questions exceedingly literally.

Later in his testimony, Lil Woody fired his lawyer while still on the stand. That's why it's no surprise that even more surprising revelations have spawned from his testimony. Earlier today during an intense rant he confessed that he lied to police. In fact, he cut off the prosecutor in the middle of a question. He did so to reveal that he had extensively lied to the police in order to protect his own innocence. In the comments, fans treat the revelation as yet another example of the unprofessionalism of the entire trial. Check out the full rant Lil Woody went on below.

Read More: Young Thug Trial: Judge Determined To Find Out Who Told Brian Steel About Controversial Ex Parte Meeting

Lil Woody Confesses He Lied To Police During Young Thug Trial

The other major storyline from the YSL RICO trial this week has revolved around Young Thug's lawyer Brian Steel. He was found in contempt of court after accusing the judge and prosecution of coercing witnesses. Though he was hit with 20-day jail sentence after being taken into custody he was granted emergency bond in order to return to the trial.

What do you think of Lil Woody confessing that he extensively lied to police in order to protect his own innocence? Do you think his testimony will help Young Thug beat the charges he's facing or hurt his chances? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kodak Black's Lawyer Speaks Up For Brian Steel After Young Thug's Attorney Is Taken Into Custody

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
