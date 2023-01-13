RICO
- MusicYoung Thug Accused Of Being The Shooter In 911 Audio Played During TrialThug's name is stated directly in the 911 call. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYoung Thug's Lawyer Tries To Disprove Bloods Affiliation By Naming Other Artists Using Cs Rather Than BsWhile questioning a witness on Thursday (February 8), Brian Steel pointed out that what they're holding against Thugger is a common trope.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunna Cites His "Gift From God" In Resurfaced Letter To Judge"Nothing will stop me from chasing my dreams," Gunna wrote.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL RICO Trial: State Slammed For Making False Gang Sign ClaimsA defense attorney questioned a state witness when they admitted ignorance to what was the specific "gang sign" allegedly shown to him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug's "Take It To Trial" Lyrics Echo In Court Amid YSL RICO TrialThe lyrics are being used against him.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicCasanova's Co-Defendants Eligible For Life Sentences Following RICO ConvictionsDwight "Dick Wolf" Reid and Christopher "Beagle" Erskine are accused of being leaders of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeYoung Thug Co-Defendant Yak Gotti Compares Lyrics To Jack Nicholson's "The Shining"Yak Gotti's defense are trying to get the lyrics dismissed from the case. By Aron A.
- CrimeYoung Thug Trial: Prosecutors Reveal Lyrics They Want To Use In YSL CaseSeveral inaccuracies have been noted in the lyrics the prosecutors submitted. By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL RICO Trial Finally Gets Seated Jury: ReportThis follows months and months of delays in the process, which means the trial is set to begin in late November.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL RICO Trial's Jury Selection Breaks Georgia Record For LengthAs Thugger and the rest of his codefendants await behind bars, the trial itself is moving like molasses on its path to commencement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug Appears In Upcoming Mariah The Scientist VideoMariah The Scientist teased fans with the visual.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Pushes For Speedy Trial In YSL RICO CaseYoung Thug has been behind bars since May of last year.By Caroline Fisher
- PoliticsGunna's Former Attorney Asks For Defendant In Donald Trump RICO Case To Have Trial SeveredRay Smith's legal team has cited the YSL RICO trial as precedent.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsDonald Trump: Everything We Know About His ArrestFormer President Donald Trump was arrested in Georgia on August 24 on RICO charges stemming from his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.By Tamara McCullough
- GossipYSL Judge Says Someone Smuggled Marijuana For Unnamed Defendant: ReportThe judge reportedly said an investigation would be launched.By Erika Marie