Hotboii Celebrates Prison Release Three Years After RICO Conviction

Orlando, Florida rapper Hotboii served three years of prison time after turning himself in on RICO charges in July of 2021.

The Florida hip-hop scene got some heartening news this week, as reports emerged that Hotboii has been released from prison. For those unaware, he had turned himself in back in July of 2021 on RICO charges against him and almost three dozen other alleged gang members in the state. Following his conviction, the rapper served around three years of jail time, during which he still released plenty of music from behind bars. Still, the circumstances around this release are still pretty murky, so we encourage you to keep your eyes peeled for any significant updates. After all, this story is still developing and in its early stages in the press cycle.

Furthermore, the last we heard from Hotboii before this reported prison release was the October 2023 track "NASA" produced by ATL Jacob. New music releases became understandably scant ever since he turned himself three years ago, but the fact that they never completely disappeared is at least admirable or satisfying for fans. Other artists don't connect to the outside world during their terms at all, and others flood the market with their moves in almost unrealistic ways.

Hotboii Reportedly Released From Prison

Clearly, Hotboii doesn't really fall into any of these two categories, and his case might not compare easily to others in the rap world. For example, this RICO case involved a lot of individuals, and we still don't know the extent to which his actual career was a factor. Nevertheless, the Orlando native will probably make a more official comeback, perhaps through a track or two. In fact, maybe he follows up 2022's Blinded By Death quickly with a new album, shorter project, or perhaps something else entirely.