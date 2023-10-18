Hotboii Teams Up With Producer ATL Jacob For New Track “NASA”

One of Florida's many up-and-coming rap talents has just put out a brand-new single. Orlando, Flordia MC Hotboii is back with his first real solo single of 2023. We say real because back on April 14 he put out a remix to one of his most popular songs. That track, "WTF," was released last year and it got a Polo G feature added to it. Other than that, Hotboii's solo output was nowhere to be heard.

However, that mostly has to do with the fact that he was charged with two things: Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization - Racketeering and Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering connection to a larger RICO investigation. This is according to XXL and is now able to be freed on a $750,000 bond as of July 13, 2021. Additionally, as of now, there is no word on a projected date of release. In the music video below there is even a message that says, "Free Hotboii."

Listen To "NASA" From Hotboii And ATL Jacob

This video accompanies his new single, "NASA." It features production from one of the best in the game right now, ATL Jacob. This song is about shooting for the stars and going for your goals and dreams. Hotboii has some heavy influence from other Florida legends like Kodak Black. He possesses a similar nasally and warbly voice to him. From what fans say this track was leaked quite awhile ago, but it is now available on DSPs. Give it a spin above.

Quotable Lyrics:

They need to free my dawg, but for right now we make the best out of it

Didn't know right for wrong, I had no one to correct now

Gotta keep it truck, can't have no time to hit the rest stop

Baby, I'm a star, when you're with me, it's like it's NASA

I ain't plenty, I put rings on you, outer space now

