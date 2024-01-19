ATL Jacob And Tems Go Back And Forth Over "WAIT FOR U" Sample Clearance Rumors

Earlier this week, brand new discussion emerged over one of the biggest rap hits of 2023. Drake and Future have a long history of teaming up for commercial smashes and "WAIT FOR U" was one of the biggest. The song also featured Tems on the chorus and production from ATL Jacob. Those two are now at the heart of a surprisingly hostile back and forth over the process through which they arrived at a finished song.

In a recent interview on The Baller Alert Show, ATL Jacob told a story that surprised many. He claimed that it was Tems team holding back the release of "WAIT FOR U" as they didn't want to clear it. In his version of events, Future had to reach out to Drake to talk to Tems and her team in order to get clearance for the track. Tems team pretty quickly responded with a statement to TMZ calling the story a complete fabrication. Jacob caught wind of their response and hit back with a tweet where he seemed less intent on arguing his side of the story and more interested in getting more positive attention from Tems. Check out the full tweet below.

ATL Jacob And Tems Twitter War

"I gave my side of the story about me creating a HIT song after being INSPIRED by the song i sampled .. someone reacting so Negatively to a subject that meant no harm SHOWS A LOT Out of all the good sh*t i said about you @temsbaby over the years this the only reaction i get?" Jacob's response tweet reads.

That one post led to a series of back-and-forth responses between the pair and Tems' manager. While they did make an attempt to be civil at first it ultimately led to the pair arguing about who was telling the truth. What do you think of ATL Jacob and Tems' back and forth on Twitter? Do you believe that Tems' team actually held back the release of "WAIT FOR U?" Let us know in the comment section below.

