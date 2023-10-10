ATL Jacob Changes His Tone On Kanye West And Tupac Debate

Earlier this week multi-talented producer ATL Jacob weighed into some rap discourse. After a music discussion page posted a poll posing the question of who was more influential between Kanye West and Tupac, many weighed in. While Pac ultimately won the poll there were plenty making the case for West being a more influential artist. Jacob wasn't one of them as he tweeted in support of Tupac saying “I never seen another Tupac .. but i seen 100 Kanyes .. the influence is brazy.”

Apparently, he must have heard some arguments that convinced him. Earlier today he changed his tone completely tweeting about how he feels about the situation now. It's pretty much the exact opposite as he said "Kanye has done more for HipHop than Tupac .. facts," in a new tweet. It's unclear if Jacob thinks that's somehow a different debate than who is more influential, but it's surprising to see such a drastic change in tone in just one day. Check out his new tweet below.

ATL Jacob Flip Flops

In the comments fans largely came to Tupac's defense. "Pac lived to be 25 and died. Kanye lived past 25. The fact that people compare people to PAC shows how great PAC really is and what he means to the music industry. Jus saying it would be a better argument not to compare to a dead man that is still relevant," one of the top comments reads. "But 2Pac open the door for that to happen, and he didn’t live long enough to keep breaking barriers," another agrees.

Recently ATL Jacob once again proved that he's a more versatile talent than his contemporaries. He's been releasing his own music as a rapper for years and may have dropped his best track to date. His new song "MF Problem" has already received high praise from fans and racked up more than 60k views on YouTube in just a few days. Who do you think is more influential to hip hop Kanye West or Tupac? Let us know in the comment section below.

