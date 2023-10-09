ATL Jacob Argues 2Pac Is More Influential Than Kanye West

ATL Jacob says that he believes 2Pac is more influential than Kanye West and that he’s seen tons of other artists like Ye, but none like the late rap legend. Responding to a poll on Twitter, Sunday, he explained his opinion.

“I never seen another Tupac .. but i seen 100 Kanyes .. the influence is brazy,” Jacob wrote in his post. Fans had mixed reactions to the poll. While the results show a 76% to 24% response in favor of 2Pac, plenty of Ye's fans were vocal on social media. When 2Cool2Blog shared Jacob's post, one West fan wrote: "Buggin.. Kanye is equally a force in fashion... impactful doesn't mean influential, get a dictionary.”

ATL Jacob At The Grammy Nominee Dinner

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 16: ATL Jacob attends the Grammy Nominee Dinner at Candler Hotel on March 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

A defender of 2Pac commented: “Tupac was one of the first rappers to do both music and film and was actually good at it… his art influenced some of the greatest artists of our time: DMX, 50 Cent, Ja Rule, Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, and even Kanye himself just to name a few. Not too many has duplicated Kanye and that’s not to take anything a way from his art and body of work but Tupac has been more of an influential artist than Kanye.” Another agreed: “Tupac is only comparable to Bob Marley if we talkin impact. The n***a transcends hip hop on a whole other level because his message about the struggle and Black plight is something that n****s from around the globe can identify with.” Check out Jacob's post below.

ATL Jacob Picks 2Pac Over Kanye

Jacob's decision to weigh in on the debate comes after the release of his new song, "MF Problem." Check out that track here and be on the lookout for more new music from Jacob on HotNewHipHop.

