ATL Jacob Shows He His A Dual Threat With “MF Problem”

Atlanta, Georgia might be the most important city for hip-hop. Especially, with the current state that the genre is in, it is hard to imagine any other area that is more vital to its success. One of the reasons for that is of course due to the tremendous amount of talented rappers that herald from there. On top of that, the city boasts some of the hottest producers as well. The biggest fish in the pond is undoubtedly Metro Boomin right now. However, there could be another name that could someday be remembered as the best trap producer. That is none other than ATL Jacob.

While he does not have the most recognition right now from casual listeners, Jacob is gaining a ton of respect from hip-hop's finest. One of his most frequent collaborators as of late has been Future. That is a huge deal considering that many call him the G.O.A.T of trap music. Jacon had tons of production credits on his last tape I NEVER LIKED YOU. Some of the best cuts from that album, "HOLY GHOST" and "KEEP IT BURNIN" with Kanye West, are provided by ATL.

Listen To "MF Problem" From ATL Jacob

What is also separating him from most other up-and-coming producers is his solo rap career. He has been putting out his own material since 2019 and Jacob is growing his catalog to this day. "MF Problem" sees the 24-year-old showing why is a problem for other artists. He is coming for the throne with a purpose. You can check out the song above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track from ATL Jacob, "MF Problem?" Is he the best trap producer right now? If not, do you think he can dethrone Metro Boomin and the rest of the competition? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around ATL Jacob, as well as all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

That's why I go beast mode and set the studio up the blaze

'Cause I'm in heat mode, I watch you break the G code

I push a n**** button turn him to his weak mode

'Cause if I'm ever sendin' shots then it's a free throw

I'm comin' where you lay your head at

Debates with this Drac' like, "Where my bread at?"

