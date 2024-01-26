ATL Jacob Raps And Produces "RNS" Featuring Quavo

ATL Jacob is part of the next wave of standout trap rap producers, especially from Atlanta, Georgia. He has the support of the greats before him like Metro Boomin, TM88, Sonny Digital, and more. On top of that, he has worked alongside some of the hottest on the scene like Future, Nicki Minaj, and others. Now, he and Quavo tag team a nasty beat on "RNS."

It is ATL's first single he has been a part of in some shape or form since "Okay" with French Montana and Lil Baby. That dropped in December of 2023, which also saw previous releases such as a solo effort "MF Problem" and "NASA" with Hotboii. "RNS" stands for "Rich N**** S***," so this is a big boss cut with braggadocious bars. So far, that is the lane that ATL has chosen to start with in terms of rapping.

Listen To "RNS" By ATL Jacob & Quavo

On "RNS" he handles the production and writing like how he did on "MF Problem." He has some clever one-liners and Quavo brings it at the beginning. The Migos member raps with pure aggression over the simple but fire beat. It plays more heavily on the electronic keyboard than 808s and kick drums. Check out the new offering above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "RNS," by ATL Jacob and Quavo? Is ATL a top-five trap producer right now, why or why not? Does he need to drop a full album this year? Who had the stronger performance and why?

Quotable Lyrics:

That's like me buyin' two bricks (Two bricks)

She don't trip, that's my cool bitch (Cool b****)

All white Benz for her cool whip (Cool whip, okay)

Her best friend asks for new lips (New lips)

I BBL her new grip (New grip)

Two posts, new pics on new trips (New trips)

