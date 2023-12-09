trap rap
- SongsTony Shhnow Drops Is Extremely Curious On "Tryna See"The Cali rapper is trying to slide through with a lady on his newest single. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Skies Is Drowning In "THOUSANDS" Of Autotune EffectsThis one of the few tracks that could land on his upcoming mixtape. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesIcewear Vezzo Raps About The Street In Gritty Album "Live From The 6"Ice's new album features DaBaby, YB Fatt, Babyface Ray, and Chuckie CEO. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDom Corleo Drowns In His Influences On Two-Pack "DEVOTE/BITE"Rage continues to be all the craze as of late. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMonaleo Is Bringing The Party To You On "Don Who Leo"This track is filled with wild one-liners. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsATL Jacob Raps And Produces "RNS" Featuring QuavoATL's star continues to shine brighter. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesNight Lovell Drops A New Set Of Grimy Trap Bangers On "I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY"Night returns after a two-year hiatus. By Zachary Horvath