Boldy James Lightens Things Up A Bit On "Permanent Ink"

Boldy James, known for his mean-mugging and bruiser-like aesthetic, is toning it down a skosh on his brand-new project Permanent Ink. There are still street-related tracks peppered throughout the 13-song tracklist. But you are getting some more introspection and vulnerable-ish cuts as well. "Single File Line," the lone teaser track, is the one that leans into his softer side the most. Once we heard this, we knew we'd have a good chance of receiving a more listener-friendly tape. Sure enough, that's everyone's getting and it's not a bad thing. Although, we can see some longtime Boldy James supporters maybe turning the other way.
There's almost no doubt that the Detroit rapper is best suited over some grimy boom-bap and that might their gripe with this record. The reason for this sonic switch-up could be due to the producer at the helm. Roger Goodman is one of the beat makers over at Royal House Recording, a hometown studio that's assisted familiar names like 42 Dugg, Babyface Ray and more. But thanks to Boldy's unchanged and cold vocal delivery, Permanent Ink maintains the street cred of a Super Tecmo Bo, for example. But after several consecutive releases in his traditional style, it's good to hear him over trap percussion. To be exact, he's now up to seven projects in the last year, and we can see him delivering even more sooner than later.
Permanent Ink - Boldy James
Permanent Ink Tracklist:
- Permanent Ink
- Ghetto
- Chilly Moe
- Dawn Mega
- Jacksonville
- Single File Line
- Stop Signs & Yields
- James Bond with Jai Imani
- No Facade with Sir Michael Rocks
- It Hit Different
- All On My Side
- SAMY
- Gargoyle Pelle
