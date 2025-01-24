Boldy James Lightens Things Up A Bit On "Permanent Ink"

Boldy is in his more palatable bag this time around.

There's almost no doubt that the Detroit rapper is best suited over some grimy boom-bap and that might their gripe with this record. The reason for this sonic switch-up could be due to the producer at the helm. Roger Goodman is one of the beat makers over at Royal House Recording, a hometown studio that's assisted familiar names like 42 Dugg, Babyface Ray and more. But thanks to Boldy's unchanged and cold vocal delivery, Permanent Ink maintains the street cred of a Super Tecmo Bo, for example. But after several consecutive releases in his traditional style, it's good to hear him over trap percussion. To be exact, he's now up to seven projects in the last year, and we can see him delivering even more sooner than later.

Boldy James , known for his mean-mugging and bruiser-like aesthetic, is toning it down a skosh on his brand-new project Permanent Ink. There are still street-related tracks peppered throughout the 13-song tracklist. But you are getting some more introspection and vulnerable-ish cuts as well. "Single File Line," the lone teaser track, is the one that leans into his softer side the most. Once we heard this, we knew we'd have a good chance of receiving a more listener-friendly tape. Sure enough, that's everyone's getting and it's not a bad thing. Although, we can see some longtime Boldy James supporters maybe turning the other way.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.