Boldy James And RichGains Expose Fans To "Murder During Drug Traffic"

A sobering, compelling listen.

Boldy James' rap style is an acquired taste for some. Its conversational yet persistent. He sounds like he has a lot to get off his chest, but never sounds rushed or panicked. Some have even described his voice as monotone. But his bars, and his consistency, cannot be denied. When Boldy James is paired with the right producer, he can't miss. RichGains is an example of the right producer. These two joined forces for the new album Murder During Drug Traffic, and it's a smooth, stylish piece of boom bap that genre fans will adore.

The mood for Murder During Drug Traffic is masterfully set on the opener, "Achilles." Boldy James drops a series of contemplative verses over a pitched up vocal sample. The beat and Boldy's bars meld for an emotional and head-bobbing experience. The rest of the album follows suit. "Janky" sees Boldy James ride an absolute gem of a jazz sample from RichGains. "Days Go By" and "Made Men" experiment with stranger sounds and vocal samples, but Boldy James' unimpeachable flow keeps the album consistent and coherent. There's not a single bad song on Murder During Drug Traffic. All we can do is enjoy and hope Boldy and RichGains decided to team up again.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Boldy James Drops Stellar Bars All Over His Latest LP

Murder During Drug Traffic tracklist: