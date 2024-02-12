Benny The Butcher Announces "Everybody Can't Go Tour" With Boldy James: Details

January was an action-packed month for hip-hop music. The lackluster year that was 2023, was seemingly wiped from everyone's memory after all of the quality from last month. One of the reasons why was because of Benny The Butcher's latest record, Everybody Can't Go. He was talking it up throughout the entirety of last year and he mostly delivered. Tracks like "BRON," "Big Dog," and "Back Again," with Snoop Dogg were some of its major highlights. Now that his fans have had some time to digest the album for about a month, Benny is ready to elevate the excitement by going on tour.

According to HipHopDX, Benny is taking flight for his Everybody Can't Go Tour in about two months. He revealed this on his social media platforms earlier today. While a solo Benny tour is exciting on its own, the Buffalo, New Yorker is bringing a guest along with him across some of the major cities in the U.S. Fans will be able to see Griselda teammate Boldy James as well. It makes perfect sense, seeing as how he and producer Nicholas Craven also dropped their album in the same month.

Benny will officially be starting his tour on April 16 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It will run through May 19 with that last stop being in Seattle, Washington. If you would like to purchase tickets, those are available by clicking his website link below. The Butcher will also be visiting major cities like Las Vegas, L.A., Philadelphia, Boston, and more. He also dropped a cool tour promo video, which you can watch above.

What are your thoughts on Benny The Butcher announcing his Everybody Can't Go Tour with Boldy James? Are you going to show up to any of the concerts? Is his new album still in your rotation? If so, what songs are you replaying those most and why?

