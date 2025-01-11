Boldy James Teases A Potential Sonic Switch-Up With "Single File Line"

Yes... Boldy has another project coming soon already!

What also isn't is the fact that he's working with someone else from front to back. However, where there's a little bit of a difference is that Boldy isn't exactly working with a producer. Rather it's a recording studio called Royal House Recording. They seem to be tapped in with a lot of the MCs from James' area such as Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, and Tee Grizzley. However, Lil Baby and ian have also popped up to record parts of their recent projects too. So, what does this mean for Boldy? Well, at least for the moment he's going a bit more commercial on us with a soulful pop rap-like love cut about showing a woman what a good man is. Even though he's slightly out of his element, he sticks to the topical focus very well and his flows and voice sound solid over the more upbeat production. Check it out below.

Boldy James is always a well-oiled machine. The veteran Detroit rapper and songwriter seems to have boundless material at the ready at all times . With the start and news we have on him right now, it seems 2025 is going to be another one of those years for Super Tecmo Bo. To kick things off, Boldy James is sharing "Single File Line," a lead single to his upcoming ten millionth project, Permanent Ink. He's advertising it as another album, and it will arrive on January 24. It's pretty usual for him to drop a tape within the first month of the new year, so this isn't too shocking to us. He's already done so with Murder During Drug Traffic on January 3.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.