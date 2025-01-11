Boldy James Teases A Potential Sonic Switch-Up With "Single File Line"

Boldy James is always a well-oiled machine. The veteran Detroit rapper and songwriter seems to have boundless material at the ready at all times. With the start and news we have on him right now, it seems 2025 is going to be another one of those years for Super Tecmo Bo. To kick things off, Boldy James is sharing "Single File Line," a lead single to his upcoming ten millionth project, Permanent Ink. He's advertising it as another album, and it will arrive on January 24. It's pretty usual for him to drop a tape within the first month of the new year, so this isn't too shocking to us. He's already done so with Murder During Drug Traffic on January 3.
What also isn't is the fact that he's working with someone else from front to back. However, where there's a little bit of a difference is that Boldy isn't exactly working with a producer. Rather it's a recording studio called Royal House Recording. They seem to be tapped in with a lot of the MCs from James' area such as Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, and Tee Grizzley. However, Lil Baby and ian have also popped up to record parts of their recent projects too. So, what does this mean for Boldy? Well, at least for the moment he's going a bit more commercial on us with a soulful pop rap-like love cut about showing a woman what a good man is. Even though he's slightly out of his element, he sticks to the topical focus very well and his flows and voice sound solid over the more upbeat production. Check it out below.
"Single File Line" - Boldy James
Quotable Lyrics:
Said all these n****s broke in real life, be catfishin'
Behind the scenes, bet these n****s be some real bums
Always play in the background like they ad-libbin'
Say "Good p**sy ain't for free" but she don't sell none
French tips, new polish, lookin' like somebody wife
Putting on some happy weight, she been loving life